Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 216 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 0.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,777 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. 1,890,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

