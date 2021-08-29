Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.76. 673,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,167. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

