Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. 997,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $48,792 and sold 31,965 shares valued at $487,144. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

