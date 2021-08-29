Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 2,350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $193,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,269,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

