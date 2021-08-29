Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

