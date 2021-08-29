Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the July 29th total of 334,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CNRFF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Friday. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,418. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

