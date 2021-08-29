Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the July 29th total of 334,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.7 days.
OTCMKTS:CNRFF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Friday. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,418. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
