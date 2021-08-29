Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the July 29th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FJTSY stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $36.06. 12,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,773. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

