First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Down 58.0% in August

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the July 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter worth $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. 895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.85. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

