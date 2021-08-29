Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post $3.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce earnings of $3.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.89. The Children’s Place posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $12.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

PLCE traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 690,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,257. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

