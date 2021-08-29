BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. 266,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

In other BellRing Brands news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

