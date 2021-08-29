Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $24.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several brokerages have commented on BHLB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 341,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

