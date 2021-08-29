Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Decreased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.57. The company had a trading volume of 590,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.