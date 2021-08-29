Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 6,168 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,268,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after acquiring an additional 67,549 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

