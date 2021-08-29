Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,129,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,887,604. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

