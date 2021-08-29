Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,685,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

