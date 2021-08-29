Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of analysts have commented on RCKT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after buying an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 241,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

RCKT traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 394,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,862. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

