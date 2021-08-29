Brokerages Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT at $20.92

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get SEMrush alerts:

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,286 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEMR traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 285,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.