Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0011

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $153,932.28 and $11.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

