AXPR (AXPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.62 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, AXPR has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $156,240.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AXPR

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

