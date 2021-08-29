Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY remained flat at $$10.91 during midday trading on Friday. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.44. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $12.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price target on the stock.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.