Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY remained flat at $$10.91 during midday trading on Friday. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.44. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $12.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price target on the stock.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

