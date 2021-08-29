Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the July 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.49. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $102.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

