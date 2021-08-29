Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 2.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 79,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 185,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

