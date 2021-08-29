Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,595 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.07. 1,685,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.