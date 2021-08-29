SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,920,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,530,000 after acquiring an additional 140,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 798,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 636,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 360,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 299,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 161,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

