CKW Financial Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $630,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.