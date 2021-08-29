Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $20.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

NGLOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price objective on Anglo American and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NGLOY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 102,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,042. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

