Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 210,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $926.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,552.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Koo sold 25,827 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $497,944.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,718 shares of company stock worth $2,002,558. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 35,769 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

