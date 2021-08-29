Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings per share of ($1.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.36). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 237,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $355.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

