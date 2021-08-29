Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings per share of ($1.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.36). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 237,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $355.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.