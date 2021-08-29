$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce earnings per share of $1.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Barrett Business Services posted earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,290. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $577.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

