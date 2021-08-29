Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Bought by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. 30,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,175. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $482.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,109 shares of company stock valued at $749,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

