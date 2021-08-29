Rock Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,791 shares during the period. Donnelley Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFIN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. 220,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,914. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.