Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 325.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,567 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 2.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,197,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. 7,827,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,688,414. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

