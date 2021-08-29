Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,567 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 2.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

VIAC stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,827,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,688,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.