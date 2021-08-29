The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 47.6% in August

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

