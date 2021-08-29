The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 47.6% in August

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.
