Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Update

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,736,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MCOA stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,196,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,723,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Marijuana Company of America has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Marijuana Company of America Company Profile

Marijuana Company of America, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of non-psychoactive industrial hemp, and hemp-derived consumer products. It offers hemp wellness products including hempSMART Brain, hempSMART Pain, hempSMART Pain Cream, hempSMART Drops, hempSMART Pet Drops, hempSMART Face, and hempSMART Drink Mix.

