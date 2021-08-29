Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Drops By 45.6%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the July 29th total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 215.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF remained flat at $$32.28 during midday trading on Friday. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20. Empire has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

