CKW Financial Group Sells 115 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CKW Financial Group decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

IBM stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.41. 2,459,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,692. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

