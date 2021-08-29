TrueFlip (TFL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $34,983.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

