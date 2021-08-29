DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $3,957,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $824,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $2,299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,229. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90.

