DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.30. 4,432,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,868. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.