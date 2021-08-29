Head-To-Head Comparison: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) & First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for People's United Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial currently has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.28%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares People’s United Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.08 $219.60 million $1.27 13.09 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. People’s United Financial pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 30.99% 8.53% 1.01% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

