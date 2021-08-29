Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Amcor reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after acquiring an additional 510,486 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,100,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 743,484 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 815.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 122.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,428. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

