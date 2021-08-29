-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. Stoneridge posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.21. 95,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth $31,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stoneridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

