Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Tenable posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.71. 611,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,431. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.96 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,629.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,368. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

