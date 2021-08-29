Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Decreased by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $113,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,808 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $105.45. 5,900,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.65.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.