DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 16,312 Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSJA. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53.

