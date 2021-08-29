iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 181,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after purchasing an additional 169,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $289.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.