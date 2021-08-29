The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

HD traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $323.38. 2,985,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

