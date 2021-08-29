Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price objective on shares of Anglo American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,042. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.