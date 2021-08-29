Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS NCAUF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49. Newcore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCAUF shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newcore Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Newcore Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

